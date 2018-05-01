In California, eight migrants who traveled to the U.S. border as part of a transnational caravan that has been repeatedly attacked by President Trump have been allowed to enter the United States to seek political asylum. The women and children walked through the San Ysidro port of entry only hours after Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the U.S. border and promised the migrants would be processed in line with U.S. immigration law. Over 100 more migrants from the caravan are still camped out on the Mexico side of the border. This is Kenia Elizabeth, a mother of three children from Honduras.

Kenia Elizabeth: “I decided to join the caravan because I didn’t have another option. The people who are chasing after me found me in Tapachula. Staying in Mexico is not an option. I need to be helped, for Donald Trump to listen to me. I can’t return to Honduras, because I’ll be killed together with my children. My children are an easy prey for the gangs, and I don’t want that.”

Immigration authorities also claimed Monday that they arrested 11 members of the caravan for illegally entering the United States, although lawyers and organizers say the authorities have provided no evidence that those arrested were part of the caravan. Meanwhile, President Trump again railed against immigrants on Monday.