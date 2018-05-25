Modal close

As Trump Pulls Out of N. Korea Summit, Women Activists Head to DMZ to Promote Korean Peace Process

StoryMay 25, 2018
President Trump has canceled plans for a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. A top official in North Korea’s foreign ministry said Friday that Kim Jong-un is still willing to meet with Trump at any time and that the cancellation of the summit was “extremely regrettable.” In a letter to Kim, Trump cited Kim’s “tremendous anger and open hostility” in recent comments as his reason for canceling the talks. Trump went on to write, “You talk about nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.” Trump sent the letter just hours after North Korea declared it had destroyed one of its nuclear weapons test sites. According to a report from NBC, the decision was made so abruptly the Trump administration did not have time to notify congressional leaders or foreign allies, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in. In Seoul, South Korea, we speak with Christine Ahn, founder and international coordinator of Women Cross DMZ, a global movement of women mobilizing to end the Korean War. And in Washington, D.C., we speak with investigative journalist Tim Shorrock, correspondent for The Nation and the Korea Center for Investigative Journalism in Seoul.

Guests
  • Christine Ahn
    founder and international coordinator of Women Cross DMZ, a global movement of women mobilizing to end the Korean War.
  • Tim Shorrock
    Washington-based investigative journalist. He is a correspondent for The Nation and the Korea Center for Investigative Journalism in Seoul.

