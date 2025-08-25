You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Meet George Retes, Disabled Army Vet to Sue Trump Admin over Unlawful ICE Detention

StoryAugust 25, 2025
We speak with George Retes, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen and Army veteran who is taking on the federal government after he was detained by ICE for three days and three nights without explanation. Retes was arrested during a raid in July at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California, where he worked as a security guard. Retes was driving to work when he encountered a checkpoint, where agents broke his car window, pepper-sprayed him and dragged him out of his vehicle for arrest. While he was jailed without charge, Retes missed his daughter’s third birthday.

“They never let me call my family. They never told me what I was charged for. They just kind of threw me in there and didn’t care,” Retes tells Democracy Now!

“These are basic violations of George’s federal constitutional rights and his rights under California law,” says his attorney, Marie Miller, who is suing the government over what happened to Retes in the hopes of setting a precedent to stop the same thing from happening to others.

