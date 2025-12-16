For nearly 30 years, Democracy Now! has gone to where the silence is. Our reporting provides news you can’t find anywhere else and helps maintain an informed public, which is critical for a functioning democracy. Thanks to a group of generous donors, our TRIPLE MATCH has been extended through TONIGHT ONLY, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Please donate today, so we can keep amplifying voices that refuse to be silent. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

For nearly 30 years, Democracy Now! has gone to where the silence is. Our reporting provides news you can’t find anywhere else and helps maintain an informed public, which is critical for a functioning democracy. Thanks to a group of generous donors, our TRIPLE MATCH has been extended through TONIGHT ONLY, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Please donate today, so we can keep amplifying voices that refuse to be silent. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.