From “Alligator Alcatraz” to Gaza: U.S. Companies Line Up for Lucrative Gaza Contracts Under Trump

At least a dozen people have died in Gaza as winter storms batter displaced Palestinians forced to shelter in makeshift tents among the rubble of collapsing buildings severely damaged by Israeli bombing. That rubble is being eyed by U.S.-based contractors, who are already vying for lucrative contracts to rebuild Gaza under the Trump-backed ceasefire deal. “People are lining up and treating this the way they they treated reconstruction in Iraq,” says Aram Roston, whose latest investigation for The Guardian US looks at how the company behind the notorious Florida immigration detention jail nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz” has been involved in rebuilding plans spearheaded by Trump’s so-called Board of Peace.

Roston also discusses his reporting on the CIA’s involvement in U.S. military strikes on boats in the Caribbean. “It plays this key role in picking the targets that are chosen by the military for destruction.”

Guests
  • Aram Roston
    Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist and a senior political enterprise reporter for The Guardian US.

