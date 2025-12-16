In Gaza, another winter storm has worsened the humanitarian catastrophe faced by tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians who’ve been forced to shelter in tents for a third consecutive winter. Civil Defense crews are struggling to reach people trapped under the rubble of homes that had been damaged by Israeli attacks before this week’s storms caused them to collapse. With no proper housing, many Palestinians have been forced to choose between living in unsafe homes or makeshift tents.

Mahmoud Basal: “A citizen’s alternative to leaving this building is the risk of a collapsed tent. A tent, without a doubt, cannot be safe for citizens. It cannot protect them from the cold, the winter, floods, stray dogs, rodents or diseases. Therefore, all the alternatives currently available to citizens in Gaza are dangerous and difficult.”

The U.N.’s migration agency reports nearly 800,000 displaced Palestinians are at heightened risk of dangerous flooding in low-lying, rubble-filled areas of Gaza. At least 14 people lost their lives in a winter storm last week. Israel has blocked humanitarian aid shipments of tents bound for Gaza, claiming the aluminum poles used to erect them are a “dual use” item that could be repurposed for military activities.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to violate the October 10 ceasefire agreement. Witnesses say Israeli military vehicles opened fire today on the northern parts of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, while other areas inside the military-controlled “yellow line” came under airstrikes and artillery fire. This comes as new satellite images show Israel continues to demolish buildings in areas it’s occupied since the ceasefire. Later in the broadcast, we’ll speak with the award-winning investigative journalist Aram Roston about his new report in The Guardian titled “’They’re trying to get rich off it’: US contractors vie to rebuild Gaza, with 'Alligator Alcatraz' team in the lead.”