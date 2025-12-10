Hi there,

Trump Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew’s Mother Released from ICE Jail, Faces Deportation

StoryDecember 10, 2025
Image Credit: TMZ; GoFundMe

Bruna Ferreira, a DACA recipient and mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew, has lived in the United States since she was 6 years old, but was recently arrested by ICE in her own driveway in what her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, calls a “brazen, unconstitutional arrest, a clear violation of her rights.” Ferreira was transported to a remote detention center in Louisiana following her arrest in Massachusetts, and just released Tuesday. “All of a sudden, now the Leavitts have a problem with 'criminal illegal aliens.' Yet one of them was about to marry one of their loved ones, and there was no problem,” says Pomerleau.

Related Story

StoryDec 10, 2025Despite Judge’s Order, ICE Deports Shackled Babson College Freshman, Harasses Her Family in Texas
Guests
  • Todd C. Pomerleau
    immigration attorney representing Any Lucía López Belloza and Bruna Caroline Ferreira.

