Hi there,

In this age of widespread misinformation and increased threats to press freedom, support for independent journalism is more important than ever. Media is essential to the functioning of a democratic society. Please donate today, so we can keep delivering urgent reporting on the world’s most pressing issues. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Merger Madness”: Trump at Center of Rival Netflix-Paramount Bids for Warner Bros.
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Honor Our History”: Trump Slammed for Ending Free National Park Entry on Juneteenth & MLK Day
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Save Mumia’s Eyesight: Supporters March to Prison to Demand Medical Care for Him & Aging Prisoners
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Monday, December 08, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, December 05, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Thursday, December 04, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation