Former St. Louis Congressmember Cori Bush Runs for Seat Again After AIPAC Targeted Her in 2024

Cori Bush is running for Congress again. Bush previously served two terms as a Democratic congressmember for Missouri, until she was unseated in 2024 following a multimillion-dollar attack campaign run by pro-Israel groups. Bush, a community activist who participated in the 2014 Ferguson uprising over the police killing of Michael Brown, was an outspoken critic of Israel in Congress and introduced a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in October 2023. “I’m running again because the person in the seat is not meeting the moment, and he’s someone that was basically placed there … because they didn’t want someone speaking out for the people of Palestine, speaking out for human rights and civil rights,” says Bush.