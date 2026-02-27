You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Former St. Louis Congressmember Cori Bush Runs for Seat Again After AIPAC Targeted Her in 2024

StoryFebruary 27, 2026
Cori Bush is running for Congress again. Bush previously served two terms as a Democratic congressmember for Missouri, until she was unseated in 2024 following a multimillion-dollar attack campaign run by pro-Israel groups. Bush, a community activist who participated in the 2014 Ferguson uprising over the police killing of Michael Brown, was an outspoken critic of Israel in Congress and introduced a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in October 2023. “I’m running again because the person in the seat is not meeting the moment, and he’s someone that was basically placed there … because they didn’t want someone speaking out for the people of Palestine, speaking out for human rights and civil rights,” says Bush.

Related Story

StoryOct 19, 2022Rep. Cori Bush on Being Raped, Her Abortions, Police Brutality & Her Journey from Activism to Congress
Guests
  • Cory Bush
    former Democratic Congresswoman for Missouri and current candidate for Congress.

