President Trump says a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks, even as Israel continues to carry out attacks as its forces occupy southern Lebanon. On Thursday, Trump hosted Israel’s and Lebanon’s ambassadors to the Oval Office for a second round of U.S.-facilitated talks. Once again, Hezbollah was not a part of the negotiations. As the talks took place, Hezbollah fighters fired rockets, drones and artillery at Israeli positions, as Israeli warplanes and artillery struck multiple towns in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, thousands gathered for a funeral Thursday for Amal Khalil, a correspondent for the daily newspaper Al-Akhbar who was killed in a series of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon Wednesday that appeared to target her and her colleague photographer, Zeinab Faraj. Khalil was the ninth journalist killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon this year. We’ll have more on her story after headlines.
In Iran, CNN reports the U.S. military is developing new strike options around the Strait of Hormuz in the event that the current ceasefire breaks down. That includes plans to bomb civilian energy and infrastructure sites to pressure Tehran to return to negotiations. On Thursday, Trump said he’s under no pressure to end the war he began with Iran, writing on social media, “I have all the time in the world, but Iran doesn’t — the clock is ticking.” He was also asked if he would consider using a nuclear weapon.
President Donald Trump: “Why would a stupid question like that be asked? Why would I — why would I use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it? No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.”
Israel is continuing deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip despite the U.S.-brokered so-called ceasefire that was supposed to have taken effect in October. On Wednesday evening, an Israeli airstrike targeted civilians in northern Gaza, killing at least five Palestinians, including three children. And on Thursday, an Israeli strike on a civilian car in al-Maghazi refugee camp killed three people, including two Civil Defense workers. Witnesses said the victims were torn to pieces.
Ibrahim: “There were no heads, no legs and no arms. We collected their remains from the streets: flesh, bones and brains off the streets. And no one should fool us by saying there’s a ceasefire. There is no information about any ceasefire.”
Hamas said in response that Israeli strikes in Gaza constitute a “criminal escalation” that undermines commitments to the ceasefire.
Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a child during an army raid on the city of Nablus. The boy, Yousef Sameh Ashtayyeh, was just 15 years old.
Senate Republicans have voted to advance a budget blueprint that would increase funding to ICE and Border Patrol by an additional $70 billion for the rest of Trump’s term. The vote came early Thursday after an all-night marathon session known as a “vote-a-rama,” bypassing a Democratic filibuster by using the Senate’s reconciliation process. The budget measure now heads to the House of Representatives, where Republican leaders are seeking to pass it without changes. Democrats have refused to fund ICE and Border Patrol, leading to a partial government shutdown since mid-February. They’re demanding limits on immigration enforcement including barring raids at schools and hospitals; a ban on federal agents’ use of facial coverings; body cameras; and requiring judicial warrants to enter private property.
The Justice Department is moving forward with Trump’s request to revoke the U.S. citizenship of hundreds of people who were born in foreign countries. DOJ officials are targeting nearly 400 U.S. citizens, calling it “the highest volume of denaturalization referrals in history.” These cases are extremely unusual, and denaturalization has so far only been pursued when a person is accused of obtaining U.S. citizenship through fraud or convicted of certain crimes. The naturalization process is extremely rigorous, and applicants are subjected to arduous vetting before even being approved.
The New York Times reports the Trump administration is considering a plan to deport hundreds of Afghan refugees — who assisted U.S. forces during the invasion of Afghanistan — to the Democratic Republic of Congo or a third country they have no ties to. More than 1,000 Afghan refugees, many of whom served as U.S. interpreters, have been stranded in Qatar for over a year since Trump officials halted their resettlement to the U.S. after they were evacuated from Afghanistan. The group includes over 400 children and family of U.S. service members. The U.S.-based aid group AfghanEvac said refugees now have to choose between possibly being deported to a third country or being returned to Afghanistan under Taliban rule, where they could be killed.
Advocates are demanding the release of an Iranian Ph.D. student who was detained earlier this month and has been transferred to multiple ICE jails. Yousof Azizi was taken outside of his home after he returned from dropping off his 11-year-old daughter at school and 3-year-old son at daycare. Both of his children are U.S. citizens. He and his wife have lived in the U.S. for over a decade. Azizi has reportedly been detained across ICE jails in Louisiana, Texas and now Arizona. Advocates say they believe he is being targeted over media appearances in which he provided commentary on U.S.-Iran relations.
In Michigan, hundreds of immigrants detained at the ICE North Lake facility in Baldwin launched a hunger and labor strike earlier this week denouncing medical neglect, prolonged confinement and other dangerous and inhumane conditions. The action was reported by the advocacy group No Detention Centers in Michigan, which said an estimated 200 immigrants had joined by Tuesday. Since Trump returned to office, there’s been at least one reported death at the for-profit facility, which is operated by the private prison company GEO Group, as well as multiple suicide attempts.
The Philadelphia City Council has approved a series of measures that would limit ICE operations. The ”ICE Out” legislation ends local collaboration with ICE in raids and arrests; shields private personal data from being shared with federal immigration agents; bans ICE agents from entering hospitals, libraries and other city facilities; among other prohibitions. The ”ICE Out” bill was introduced by Philadelphia Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Rue Landau. Councilmember Brooks spoke as the room erupted in cheers.
Kendra Brooks: “This legislation shows that Philadelphians are not afraid to stand up to the Trump administration. We are not afraid to stand up to our neighbors, and we do not take kindly to bullies who try to intimidate people in our communities.”
Click here see our interview with Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks.
A U.S. Army special operations soldier involved in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been arrested and charged with illegally betting on his ouster on the Polymarket prediction market. The Justice Department says Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke earned more than $400,000 on the trades. He faces charges including unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, the theft of nonpublic government information, and commodities and wire fraud. At the White House on Thursday, a reporter asked President Trump about the indictment. Trump responded, “I’ll look into it.”
President Donald Trump: “The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino. And you look at what’s going on all over the world, in Europe and everyplace they’re doing these betting things. I was never much in favor of it. I don’t like it conceptually, but it is what it is.”
President Trump is a longtime casino magnate whose businesses filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection four times between 1991 and 2009. His son, Donald Trump Jr., is an adviser to the two leading prediction markets, Polymarket and Kalshi.
President Trump’s son Eric Trump is touting a $24 million Pentagon contract awarded to the robotics firm Foundation Future Industries, where he serves as chief strategy adviser. The contract will fund testing of its “Phantom” humanoid robots for future military applications. Here’s Eric Trump speaking on Fox Business about the deal.
Eric Trump: “You know, I got involved with crypto in a very big way because we had to win that digital revolution. We have to win robotics in the United States of America.”
Democratic lawmakers have blasted the deal as a clear example of nepotism and corruption. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote, “Is the Pentagon just a cash machine for Trump’s kids now? This looks like corruption in plain sight.”
The data-mining firm Palantir is calling on the United States to reinstate the military draft, saying that “free and democratic societies” need “hard power” to prevail. Palantir’s call came as part of a 22-point “manifesto” celebrating the virtues of U.S. power and warning that Silicon Valley has lost its sense of direction. It also argues some cultures are inferior to others, and blames Europe for demilitarizing after World War II, arguing, “The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone.” The manifesto was based on the writings of Palantir’s chief executive Alex Karp. It prompted more than 200,000 people in the United Kingdom to petition the government to break contracts with Palantir, with some members of Parliament comparing it to the “ramblings of a supervillain.” Palantir is a major U.S. government contractor and holds a contract with the U.S. Army worth up to $10 billion over the next decade.
In more tech news, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, says it will lay off 10% of its workforce. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects many of Meta’s white-collar jobs to be replaced by AI-powered systems.
At The Hague, judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday confirmed murder charges against former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte as crimes against humanity, formally paving the way for him to stand trial. Judges ruled that prosecutors had presented “substantial evidence” that Duterte created, funded and armed death squads that killed as many as 30,000 people in so-called anti-drug operations.
The White House on Thursday formally reclassified state-licensed cannabis as a “Schedule III substance,” paving the way for the Food and Drug Administration to study its medicinal uses. For over a half-century, the drug was listed under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act as a Schedule I substance, a list that includes heroin, ecstasy and peyote. The reclassification, however, does not legalize marijuana for medical or recreational use under federal law.
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