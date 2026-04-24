President Trump says a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks, even as Israel continues to carry out attacks as its forces occupy southern Lebanon. On Thursday, Trump hosted Israel’s and Lebanon’s ambassadors to the Oval Office for a second round of U.S.-facilitated talks. Once again, Hezbollah was not a part of the negotiations. As the talks took place, Hezbollah fighters fired rockets, drones and artillery at Israeli positions, as Israeli warplanes and artillery struck multiple towns in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, thousands gathered for a funeral Thursday for Amal Khalil, a correspondent for the daily newspaper Al-Akhbar who was killed in a series of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon Wednesday that appeared to target her and her colleague photographer, Zeinab Faraj. Khalil was the ninth journalist killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon this year. We’ll have more on her story after headlines.