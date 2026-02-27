A congressional committee is deposing former President Bill Clinton today over his connection to serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This comes after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton denied ever meeting Epstein or knowing of his crimes during separate closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee Thursday, which the former presidential candidate denounced as “partisan political theater.” Clinton spoke to reporters in Chappaqua, New York, after her closed-door deposition.

Hillary Clinton: “I never met Jeffrey Epstein, never had any connection or communication with him. I knew Ghislaine Maxwell casually as an acquaintance. But whatever they asked me, I did my very best to respond.”

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have called on President Trump to also be deposed, following mounting reports that key documents related to a woman who accused Trump of assaulting her while she was a minor are missing from the Justice Department’s release of the Epstein files. This is Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia.

Rep. Robert Garcia: “This committee has now set a new precedent about talking to presidents and former presidents. And we’re demanding immediately that we ask President Trump to testify in front of our committee and be deposed in front of oversight Republicans and Democrats.”

