What Activists Can Learn from Rosa Parks on the 70th Anniversary of Montgomery Bus Boycott

StoryDecember 10, 2025
What are the lessons from the Montgomery bus boycott launched 70 years ago this month? The boycott, which sparked the civil rights movement, began after the arrest of Rosa Parks for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated city bus to a white man. Historian and biographer Jeanne Theoharis, author of The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, argues, “Part of what her courage is, is the ability to step forward again and again, without any sense that this is going to change anything, and say, 'This is the line. And I refuse.'” Theoharis’s new piece for The Guardian is “What we get wrong about the Montgomery bus boycott — and what we can learn from it.”

Guests
  • Jeanne Theoharis
    professor of political science at Brooklyn College and a historian of the Civil Rights Movement.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
