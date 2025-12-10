What Activists Can Learn from Rosa Parks on the 70th Anniversary of Montgomery Bus Boycott

Media Options
Guests
- Jeanne Theoharisprofessor of political science at Brooklyn College and a historian of the Civil Rights Movement.
What are the lessons from the Montgomery bus boycott launched 70 years ago this month? The boycott, which sparked the civil rights movement, began after the arrest of Rosa Parks for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated city bus to a white man. Historian and biographer Jeanne Theoharis, author of The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, argues, “Part of what her courage is, is the ability to step forward again and again, without any sense that this is going to change anything, and say, 'This is the line. And I refuse.'” Theoharis’s new piece for The Guardian is “What we get wrong about the Montgomery bus boycott — and what we can learn from it.”
Please check back later for full transcript.
