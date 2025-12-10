Hi there,

Democracy Now!’s independent journalism is more vital than ever. We continue to spotlight the grassroots movements working to keep democracy alive. No time has been more crucial to amplify the voices that other outlets ignore. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be TRIPLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Please donate today, so we can keep delivering fact-based, fearless reporting. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

Despite Judge’s Order, ICE Deports Shackled Babson College Freshman, Harasses Her Family in Texas

StoryDecember 10, 2025
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

Nineteen-year-old Any Lucía López Belloza was detained and deported, despite a lack of removal order, when attempting to head home from Babson College in Boston to surprise her family in Texas for Thanksgiving. “This is the first arrest of its kind I’ve seen,” says her attorney, Todd C. Pomerleau, who says the student has been the victim of “character assassination.” After López Belloza “was taken down near the border on a bus, had shackles around her ankles, chain around her waist, shackles around her wrist,” her family attempted to speak out to the press about the rights violations she suffered. They are now being harassed by law enforcement, as well.

Related Story

StoryOct 01, 2025Chicago Mayor on Trump’s Threat to Use “Dangerous” Cities as “Training Grounds for Our Military”
Guests
  • Todd C. Pomerleau
    immigration attorney representing Any Lucía López Belloza and Bruna Caroline Ferreira.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Work with Democracy Now!

Join the Democracy Now! team

We're hiring for our Digital and Video News Fellowships. Find out more and apply today!

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top