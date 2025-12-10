Democracy Now!’s independent journalism is more vital than ever. We continue to spotlight the grassroots movements working to keep democracy alive. No time has been more crucial to amplify the voices that other outlets ignore. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be TRIPLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Please donate today, so we can keep delivering fact-based, fearless reporting.
Hamas is calling for greater international pressure on Israel before agreeing to the next phase of the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire. Hamas says Israel must open key border crossings, halt military strikes and home demolitions, and allow far more humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave. Palestinian health officials report that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israel has killed at least 376 Palestinians. Meanwhile, Israel continues to bar international journalists from independently entering Gaza, after the country’s top court on Tuesday delayed a legal challenge seeking to overturn the media restrictions. Meanwhile, UNICEF says that 9,300 children in Gaza were treated for severe acute malnutrition in October when the first phase of the ceasefire deal came into effect. This is UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram.
Tess Ingram: “Mothers cannot afford to buy their children the nutritious food that’s available in the markets. Fruits and vegetables, which are now here, remain very expensive, and animal products like dairy and meat are even more so. For example, a UNICEF market survey done in November found that meat still, on average, costs about U.S. $20 a kilo, so most families can’t access this. And that’s why we’re still seeing high rates of malnutrition.”
In news from Yemen, forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have claimed control of the oil-rich southern half of Yemen, including the city of Aden. Analysts say the military advance could result in renewed fighting between UAE- and Saudi-backed groups, as well as southern Yemen possibly becoming an independent country again.
President Trump is publicly pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a peace deal, saying Ukraine is “losing” the war with Russia. In an interview with Politico, Trump also said it was time for Ukraine to hold elections. Zelensky responded by saying Ukraine could soon be ready for long-delayed elections if the U.S. ensures security.
In Oslo, Norway, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the right-wing Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, but she did not attend the ceremony. Her daughter accepted the prize on her behalf. Ahead of the ceremony, Machado said she was heading to Oslo but would not arrive in time for the event. Machado has been in hiding for the past year. On Tuesday night, hundreds of protesters marched in Oslo to condemn the selection of Machado, who has supported Trump’s threats against the Venezuelan government. In October, she dedicated the peace prize to President Trump.
In related news, two U.S. F-18 fighter jets entered Venezuelan airspace for 40 minutes on Tuesday as the U.S. escalates its threats against the Maduro government. The jets circled the Gulf of Venezuela near the city of Maracaibo.
Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights have sued the Trump administration, seeking the release of the secret legal memo that has been used to justify the U.S. campaign targeting alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific. The U.S. has struck at least 22 boats, killing 87 civilians, since September. On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a classified briefing to members of Congress, but he refused to commit to show lawmakers the full unedited video of a September 2 strike on two shipwrecked men who had survived an earlier U.S. strike that killed nine.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro has accused President Trump of interfering in Honduras’s recent election and said an “electoral coup” is occurring. Honduran election officials are still processing ballots from the November 30 election after numerous delays. The Trump-backed candidate Nasry Asfura has a narrow lead over Salvador Nasralla, who has also alleged fraud. President Xiomara Castro spoke on Tuesday.
President Xiomara Castro: “In this election, the people were subjected to coercion, blackmail, extortion, tricks, fraud and the manipulation of the preliminary results transmission system. These threats are a direct attack on the popular will.”
At a rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday, President Trump again attacked Democratic Congressmember Ilhan Omar in a racist, expletive-filled rant, while calling for more immigration from northern European nations.
President Donald Trump: “We had a meeting, and I said, 'Why is it we only take people from shithole countries?' Right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden? Just a few. Let’s have a few, from — from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people. … Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with the little — with the little turban, I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch.
During the speech, President Trump also called concerns over affordability a “hoax.” In response, Democratic Congressmember Ilhan Omar posted on social media, “Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead. He continues to be a national embarrassment.”
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Monday declaring the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) a foreign terrorist organization. The move follows a similar declaration issued last month by Texas’s Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Like in Texas, the Florida executive order also designates the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization. Here’s Imran Ghani, director of CAIR’s Houston chapter.
Imran Ghani: “So, these two governors are fomenting anti-Muslim hate, bigotry, and these accusations are totally conspiracy-based and done to stoke fear of Muslims. … From a human perspective, it continues to make Muslims, who are part of the cultural fabric of American society — it others us. Muslims have been around for hundreds of years.”
Texas’s Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced that the state will be partnering with Turning Point USA to establish chapters of the right-wing youth organization launched by the late Charlie Kirk in every high school in Texas. Governor Abbott said, “Let me be clear: Any school that stands in the way of a Club America program in their school should be reported immediately to the Texas Education Agency.” Turning Point USA’s high school chapters are called Club America. The move follows similar efforts by state officials in Oklahoma and Florida to establish Turning Point USA chapters in high schools.
One student is dead and another was in critical condition after a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday. Officials say a suspect, who is not a student at the school, is in custody after the incident. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 387 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.
The Trump administration announced that it has reached an agreement with several Republican-led states to end former President Biden’s student loan repayment program. The program, called SAVE, which stands for Saving on a Valuable Education, is an income-driven repayment program which currently has more than 7 million borrowers. In a statement, the Education Department said it plans to stop all new enrollments under the plan, deny any pending applications and transition borrowers into other repayment plans. Natalia Abrams, president of the Student Debt Crisis Center, said, “Borrowers need real relief and stability, not a return to unaffordable, costly student loan payments that push them closer to financial crisis.”
A federal judge has ruled Tufts University Ph.D. student Rümeysa Öztürk can resume teaching and conducting research. In March, the Turkish-born student was abducted by masked immigration agents near Boston and then sent to an ICE jail in Louisiana, where she was held for six weeks. She had been targeted for co-writing a student article on Gaza. Up until now she had not been able to teach or do research because the Trump administration had revoked her visa.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed bills aimed to prevent federal immigration agents from making arrests near courthouses, hospitals or colleges. Another new law will also make it easier for people to sue federal agents if their constitutional rights have been violated. Meanwhile, a coalition of civil and immigrant rights groups are calling for the immediate closure of an ICE detention jail at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. The groups allege detained immigrants have been beaten and sexually abused, while being denied adequate medical care and food.
President Trump’s former personal lawyer Alina Habba, who was installed as U.S. attorney for New Jersey, has resigned after a panel of federal judges ruled that she was serving in her position unlawfully. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Habba would remain at the Justice Department to serve as a senior adviser.
In election news, voters in Miami, Florida, have elected a Democratic mayor for the first time in nearly 30 years. In a stunning upset, former County Commissioner Eileen Higgins received about 59% of the vote, defeating Republican Emilio González, who had been endorsed by Trump. Eileen Higgins will become Miami’s first female mayor.
In another setback for Republicans, in Georgia, Democrat Eric Gisler flipped a state House seat in a district Trump won by double digits last year.
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is launching a primary challenge against Democratic Congressmember Dan Goldman. The congressional district covers the southern part of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani endorsed Lander, saying, “He has been a trusted ally and partner of mine and I’m proud to support him as I know he’ll continue delivering for those who need government to show up for them the most.”
