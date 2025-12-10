At a rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday, President Trump again attacked Democratic Congressmember Ilhan Omar in a racist, expletive-filled rant, while calling for more immigration from northern European nations.

President Donald Trump: “We had a meeting, and I said, 'Why is it we only take people from shithole countries?' Right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden? Just a few. Let’s have a few, from — from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people. … Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with the little — with the little turban, I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch.

During the speech, President Trump also called concerns over affordability a “hoax.” In response, Democratic Congressmember Ilhan Omar posted on social media, “Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead. He continues to be a national embarrassment.”