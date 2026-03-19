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From Epic Fury to Epstein Fury: Rep. Ro Khanna on the Betrayals of the Trump Administration

StoryMarch 19, 2026
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Democrats on the House Oversight Committee walked out of a closed-door briefing on the Epstein files with Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, less than an hour after it began Wednesday, after Bondi repeatedly declined to say whether she would comply with a subpoena requiring her to appear for a sworn deposition on April 14. Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna, who attended the briefing, said Bondi will have to answer “why there are still 3 million documents being hidden” and “why there was a cover-up of those files that implicated Donald Trump.”

Khanna also comments on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, noting that Trump’s military actions are “a total betrayal of his promise that he was going to focus on American needs.”

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  • Ro Khanna
    Democratic congressmember from California.

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