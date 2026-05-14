Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of the potential for “conflict” between the U.S. and China over the status of Taiwan. President Xi’s warning came after he hosted President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, where the two spoke for about two hours and 15 minutes. Trump had arrived in Beijing a day earlier aboard Air Force One, flanked by his son, Eric Trump; Cabinet members Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth; and billionaires Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, the CEO of chip maker Nvidia. After Trump’s talks with Xi, China’s state broadcaster said the status of Taiwan remains the most important issue in China-U.S. relations.

CCTV anchor: “If handled well, the overall stability of bilateral relations can be maintained. If handled poorly, the two countries will collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire U.S.-China relationship into an extremely dangerous situation. Taiwan independence and peace in the Taiwan Strait are fundamentally incompatible.”

Ahead of Trump’s visit, U.S. lawmakers in both parties pressed the White House to move forward with the delivery of $11 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan approved by Congress in December; lawmakers are also pressing Trump to approve an additional $14 billion arms sale including Patriot missiles and anti-drone hardware. Presidents Trump and Xi also reportedly discussed topics ranging from trade to artificial intelligence to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Speaking at a banquet following the talks, President Trump invited Xi to the White House for a visit on September 24. We’ll have more on President Trump’s visit to China after headlines.