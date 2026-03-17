In the city of Arak, officials say a U.S.-Israeli coalition bombing killed a 3-day-old infant and his 2-year-old sister, along with their mother and grandmother. In Tehran, Iranian Red Crescent workers searched for survivors through the rubble of damaged homes after an airstrike on Monday.

Red Crescent aid worker: “This alley is totally residential. Those dear residents who got stuck here are being rescued by the aid workers. The search continues.”

Amnesty International reports an investigation found the U.S. was responsible for the attack on an Iranian school that killed about 170 people, most of them schoolgirls, on the first day of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Iran’s foreign minister says U.S.-Israeli strikes have killed over 200 children.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has announced the deployment of thousands of additional U.S. Marines and warships to the Middle East. U.S. Central Command reports at least 200 U.S. troops have been injured since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks against Iran just over two weeks ago; 13 U.S. service members have been killed.