Community Organizer Slams “Fascist ICE Agents” After Arrest of U.S. Citizen Documenting Raids

StoryAugust 11, 2025
As immigration raids and arrests continue to terrorize communities across the United States, we look at grassroots efforts to fight back. ICE has faced widespread backlash over the arrest of community advocates swept up while documenting raids across the country, many of them U.S. citizens. In Los Angeles, nurse and community activist Amanda Trebach was released from federal custody this weekend without criminal charges, after she was violently arrested early Friday morning while recording the operations of federal immigration agents in the area. Trebach, who is part of the community group Unión del Barrio, was released Saturday after intense community pressure.

“This is just another example of the Trump administration and their fascist ICE agents — or whoever they are, because they’re unidentified — violating the rights and breaking the law that they’re supposed to protect,” says Ron Gochez, an organizer with Unión del Barrio.

Related Story

StoryJul 14, 2025ICE Rounds Up 300 California Farmworkers, One Dies: Eyewitness and Oxnard Mayor Respond
Guests
  • Ron Gochez
    community organizer with Union del Barrio.

