Israel is banning more than two dozen international humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Oxfam and the Norwegian Refugee Council, from operating in the Gaza Strip starting Thursday. Israeli authorities say the organizations did not meet new registration requirements that include sharing detailed information about staff, funding and operations. Israel continues to claim without evidence that Hamas is infiltrating the distribution of aid, a charge the aid groups have repeatedly denied. The announcement drastically harms Gaza’s residents who rely heavily on the aid groups for medical care, food and shelter. For instance, MSF is responsible for 20% of the hospital beds and supports a third of all births in Gaza. In a statement issued last week in anticipation of Israel’s announcement, MSF said, “If Israeli authorities revoke MSF’s access to Gaza in 2026, a large portion of people in Gaza will lose access to critical medical care, water, and lifesaving support. MSF’s activities serve nearly half a million people in Gaza through our vital support to the destroyed health system.” We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon awarded Boeing an $8.6 billion contract to build and deliver 25 new F-15 fighter jets for the Israeli Air Force. The announcement comes after President Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago. The U.S. is the largest supplier of arms to Israel.