In Guatemala, family members are demanding justice for Claudia Gómez González, the 19-year-old indigenous woman whom a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot in the head and killed last week in Texas near the U.S. border. Claudia’s nickname was Princesita, or “Little Princess.” The Guatemalan Consulate has called for an investigation into Claudia’s death. Border Patrol initially claimed that the shooting occurred after an agent “came under attack by multiple subjects using blunt objects.” But the agency later changed its story, saying that the agent was “allegedly assaulted.” This is Lidia González, Claudia’s mother.

Lidia González Vásquez: “’I’ll save some money,’ she said. ’I’ll earn money for my studies,’ she said. But, unfortunately, she was unable to do that. My poor little girl! My little baby! No, no, no. This can’t be. She’s gone, my baby. That’s how it is. I want justice for my girl, because it’s not fair for them to do this. … Now, if people are able to help me retrieve my baby’s body as soon as possible, that’s what I want. We can’t do anything else now. She’s dead. She’s dead.”

We’ll have more on Claudia Gómez González and killings by Border Patrol agents later in the broadcast.