Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko showed up at a press conference on Wednesday, just one day after he was reportedly murdered. He revealed he had worked with Ukrainian security services to fake his own death in an effort to catch those who were trying to kill him. He apologized to his friends and wife, who were not informed of the plan.

Arkady Babchenko: “I have buried both friends and colleagues many times, and I know this horrible feeling of having to bury them. I would like to apologize for what you have all had to go through, but there was no other way of doing it. Separately, I want to apologize to my wife for the hell that she’s been through during these two days. Olechka, I am very sorry, but there were no other options.”

Arkady Babchenko is a veteran war correspondent who has been sharply critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea.