Giuliani’s admission that Trump repaid Michael Cohen caught many White House officials and Trump’s allies off guard. On Fox News, host Neil Cavuto—a longtime advocate for the Trump administration—appeared to turn on Trump and Giuliani on Thursday.

Neil Cavuto: “How can you drain the swamp if you’re the one who keeps muddying the waters? You didn’t know about that $130,000 payment to a porn star, until you did; said you knew nothing about how your former lawyer Michael Cohen handled this, until acknowledging today you were the guy behind the retainer payment that took care of this. You insist that money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no role in this transaction. Of that, you’re sure. Thing is, not even 24 hours ago, sir, you couldn’t recall any of this. And you seemed very sure. Now, I’m not saying you’re a liar. You’re president, you’re busy. I’m just having a devil of a time figuring out which news is fake.”

That’s Neil Cavuto of Fox News. Legal analysts say Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels likely amounted to a campaign finance violation, since it constituted a loan to Trump’s campaign that went unreported in federal election filings.