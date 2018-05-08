New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has resigned, after four women accused him of repeatedly physically assaulting them. The accusations were first reported by The New Yorker magazine. Two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, say Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, slapping them across the face and choking them to the point they each sought medical attention. They both also accuse Schneiderman of threatening to kill them if they broke up with him.

Tanya Selvaratnam, who was born in Sri Lanka, said Schneiderman called her his “brown slave” and would hit her until she would call him “Master,” and demanded she say she was “his property.” Both women say Schneiderman drank heavily and that the abuse often occurred when he was drunk. They both told The New Yorker that they repeatedly fought back against the nonconsensual physical abuse.

Another woman, who spoke to The New Yorker without being named, said Schneiderman slapped her across the face after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

Schneiderman denies the accusations but resigned three hours after The New Yorker exposé was published Monday. While serving as New York attorney general, Schneiderman has been an outspoken opponent of President Trump and has repeatedly sued the administration. He also sued Trump for defrauding thousands of students through the now-defunct Trump University.

Schneiderman has also been an outspoken figure in the #MeToo movement, and he sued Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s company after more than 100 women came forward to accuse Weinstein of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment. This is Schneiderman announcing the civil rights lawsuit against Weinstein’s former company back in February.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman: “We have investigated other companies for patterns of sexual discrimination or harassment. We have never seen anything as despicable as what we’ve seen here.”

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has resigned.