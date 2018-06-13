Maine Gov. Threatens Not to Certify Primary Results over Ranked-Choice Voting
Back in the United States, voters went to the polls Tuesday for primaries in Virginia, South Carolina, Maine, Nevada and North Dakota. In Maine, voters used a new type of voting system—ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank their preferred candidates in order of preference. On Tuesday, Maine residents voted to also use this system for upcoming federal elections. But Maine Republican Governor Paul LePage is now threatening not to certify the results of Tuesday’s primary because of the ranked-choice voting.
Gov. Paul LePage: “The most horrific thing in the world. I will probably not certify the election. I will leave it up to the courts to decide.”
