On Capitol Hill, Republicans have postponed a vote on a broad immigration bill as the party’s leadership acknowledged it lacked enough votes. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi slammed the legislation, which would result in the indefinite detention of asylum-seekers and $25 billion to build a militarized wall along the Mexican border.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi: “The speaker’s bill carries out the president’s family deportation agenda. It paves the way for the long, long-term incarceration of families in prison-like conditions and a denial of basic health and safety protections for children. The Republican plan is a family incarceration plan. It replaces one form of child abuse with another. And it brazenly violates children’s human rights. Why do Republicans think traumatized, terrified little children at the border do not deserve the same basic respect that their own children do?”

Earlier this morning President Trump tweeted, “Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November.”