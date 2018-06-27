In a series of extraordinary legal decisions Tuesday, the Supreme Court has upheld President Trump’s so-called Muslim travel ban, while a federal judge in California has ruled immigration officials must stop separating immigrant children from their parents at the border and must reunite all parents and children within 30 days. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 to uphold Trump’s travel ban, which prohibits people from entering the United States from five majority-Muslim countries—Iran, Libya, Yemen, Syria and Somalia—as well as people from North Korea and some government officials from Venezuela. In a scathing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor condemned the ban as “harrowing” and said it was “motivated by hostility and animus toward the Muslim faith.” She also said the decision to uphold the ban involved “ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens.” After the ruling was announced, protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court to condemn the decision. This is Darakshan Raja, founder of the Justice for Muslims Collective.

Darakshan Raja: “No court decides the parameters of our community’s humanity. We will continue to resist. We will continue to fight. And for the American people and for our allies and accomplices: It is also your role to help us overturn the legality of these decisions. We know that they’re inhumane. We know that they are racist. We know that they’re discriminatory. We cannot allow for these decisions to be upheld. So, please, we’re asking for your solidarity, to stand with us in this particular moment.”

That was Darakshan Raja, founder of the Justice for Muslims Collective.