Under a barrage of bipartisan criticism, President Trump said Tuesday he “misspoke” in the news conference in Helsinki after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was Trump’s original statement about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump: “People came to me. Dan Coats came to me, and some others. They said they think it’s Russia, I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

That was Trump speaking Monday in Helsinki alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin. But on Tuesday, after news anchors, lawmakers and members of the intelligence community decried his comments as treasonous, Trump said he’d misspoken, mistakenly saying “would” when he meant to say “wouldn’t.”