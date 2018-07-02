In Mexico, leftist politician Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO, has claimed victory after winning Sunday’s presidential elections by a landslide, vowing to transform Mexico by reducing corruption and violence.

President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “The new project of the nation will seek to establish an authentic democracy. We don’t bet on building an open or closed dictatorship. The changes will be profound but will happen with a strict adherence to the legal established order. There will be corporate freedom, freedom of expression, of association and of beliefs. We will guarantee all the individual and social freedoms, as well as the political rights of citizens, consecrated in our Constitution. The transformation will consist of banishing corruption from our country. We won’t have a problem in achieving this objective, because the people of Mexico are the heir of great civilizations.”

Preliminary election results show López Obrador, the former mayor of Mexico City, capturing 53 percent of the vote—more than twice that of his closest rival. His three main rival candidates have already conceded. His victory comes after the most violent electoral season in modern Mexican history. At least 136 politicians have been assassinated in Mexico since September. A number of journalists have also been killed in the lead-up to Sunday’s elections, including reporter José Guadalupe Chan Dzib, who was killed Friday night in the southern state of Quintana Roo. On Sunday night, thousands of voters poured into the Zócalo in Mexico City to celebrate López Obrador’s victory.

Avelina Fonseca Orozco: “My name is Avelina Fonseca Orozco. Obviously I voted for Andrés Manuel López Obrador, just as I did six years ago, when I could first vote. We desire real change. We are sick of the injustice, inequality, corruption and the impunity that prevails in this country. We want a change, and this change will happen with Obrador, because in his plans for the nation he proposes many things, such as scholarships yes and assassins no, as well as food sovereignty, recovery in rural areas and help for migrants. We want to recover this country, and that is why we want López Obrador to be president.”

We’ll go to Mexico City for more on López Obrador’s historic election after headlines.