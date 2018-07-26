Wednesday’s surprise joint appearance by Trump and Juncker in the Rose Garden came after the White House banned CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins from the event. Collins says earlier Wednesday she was summoned to the office of Bill Shine, the former Fox News executive who was recently named White House communications chief. Collins says Shine accused her of shouting and asking “inappropriate” questions during an earlier joint appearance by Trump and Juncker. This is an excerpt of that appearance.

Kaitlan Collins: “Mr. President, are you worried about what Michael Cohen is going to say to prosecutors?”

President Donald Trump: “Thank you.”

Kaitlan Collins: “Are you worried about what is on the other tapes, Mr. President?”

President Donald Trump: “Thank you very much.”

Kaitlan Collins: “Why has Vladimir Putin not accepted your invitation, Mr. President?”

The White House Correspondents’ Association strongly condemned Collins’s exclusion from Trump’s appearance in the Rose Garden as “inappropriate, wrong-headed, and weak.” Even Fox News weighed in, with network President Jay Wallace saying, “We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press.” The incident came just one day after Trump drew comparisons to George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” with these remarks to a Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in Kansas City.