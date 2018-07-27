In Pakistan, former-cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan has declared victory in Wednesday’s national election, ahead of a final tally that’s expected to confirm Khan’s PTI party won the largest share of open seats in Parliament. Khan’s victory came as his rivals alleged massive vote rigging, charging that Pakistan’s powerful military sided unfairly with Khan’s campaign. In a victory address from his Islamabad home, Khan said the election had been fair and historic.

Imran Khan: “I believe this was Pakistan’s most transparent election, and I believe Pakistanis have never participated in an election the way they did today. Whatever concerns the opposition has about rigging, we are willing to investigate it with them.”

Khan promised that, as prime minister, he will stamp out government corruption, while working to uplift poor Pakistanis, and he promised to improve relations with China and the United States. Khan’s PTI party fell short of an outright majority, meaning Khan will need the support of at least one rival party in order to form a coalition government.