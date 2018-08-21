Artists and entertainers slammed President Trump during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City Monday night. This is comedian and actor Kevin Hart on stage with co-presenter Tiffany Haddish.

Kevin Hart: “We are live coast to coast right now. I’m looking at this like it’s game day, people. But do not worry, 'cause at this game you guys are allowed to kneel. You can do whatever the hell you want. There's no old white man that can stop you. Do it! … You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs. I mean, beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom to send out crazy tweets—it’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump!”

During the awards, the rapper Logic also performed alongside hundreds of immigrant youth and their parents to protest the Trump administration’s family separation and detention policies.