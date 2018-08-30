“A fantastic job”—that is how President Trump is describing his administration’s response to the catastrophe in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria a year ago. Trump made the comment on Wednesday, a day after Puerto Rico adjusted its official toll from the storm to almost 3,000—that’s 46 times higher than the earlier death toll of 64. During his brief comment, Trump made no reference to any of the deaths on the island.

President Donald Trump: “Yeah, I think Puerto Rico—I think we did a fantastic job in Puerto Rico. We’re still helping Puerto Rico. The governor is an excellent guy. And he is very happy with the job we’ve done. We have put billions and billions of dollars into Puerto Rico. And it was a very tough one. Don’t forget their electric plant was dead before the hurricane. If you look back on your records, you’ll see that that plant was dead, it was shut, it was bankrupt, it was out of business. They owed tremendous amounts of money. They had it closed up. And then, when the hurricane came, people said, 'What are we going to do about electricity?' That wasn’t really the hurricane; that was gone before the hurricane. But we’ve—we’ve put a lot of money and a lot of effort into Puerto Rico. And I think most of the people in Puerto Rico really appreciate what we’ve done.”

President Trump was responding to a reporter’s question about the death toll of nearly 3,000. In addition to not mentioning the new death toll, Trump also lied about the status of Puerto Rico’s electrical system. The island only lost power after the storm. Soon after the president spoke, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz, responded on MSNBC.