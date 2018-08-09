In Yemen, a U.S.-backed Saudi-led airstrike has bombed a bus carrying a group of children, killing dozens of civilians, mostly children under the age of ten. The head of the health department in Saada province, where the attack occurred, said at least 43 people were killed and dozens more injured. The U.S.-backed Saudi-led bombing campaign has repeatedly been accused of committing war crimes by targeting civilians.

Meanwhile, an explosive new Associated Press investigation says the Saudi-led coalition has repeatedly cut secret deals with al-Qaeda, paying its fighters to retreat from towns or join the U.S.-backed coalition. The AP investigation accuses the United States of being essentially aligned with al-Qaeda in the fight against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, even as the U.S. says it’s fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen.