Immigrants Seeking Shelter after Hurricane Florence Fear Deportation as FEMA Shifts Funds to ICE

- Laura Garduño Garciaorganizer with the American Friends Service Committee and a member of Mijente, and the immigrant rights organization Siembra NC. She is also a DACA recipient who has lived in North Carolina since 1997.
- Mary Smallpolicy director for Detention Watch Network. She helped expose how the Trump administration diverted nearly $10 million from FEMA to ICE.
While the worst of the Hurricane Florence is over, officials say the most dangerous flooding is yet to come for residents of the Carolinas and Virginia, as thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes and hundreds more have sought rescue from rising floodwaters. But undocumented immigrants have expressed concern they will encounter immigration enforcement if they seek help. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has reallocated nearly $10 million from FEMA’s budget to ICE to pay for detention space and deportations. We speak with Laura Garduño Garcia, a DACA recipient and Greensboro-based organizer with Siembra NC and the American Friends Service Committee; and with Mary Small, policy director for Detention Watch Network.
Please check back later for full transcript.
