On Thursday, the White House marked the first anniversary of Hurricane Maria slamming into Puerto Rico by issuing a press release claiming the Trump administration has helped lead a historic recovery effort in Puerto Rico. But for many people in Puerto Rico, the recovery has barely begun, and much of the blame has been focused on FEMA. Earlier this month it was revealed that more than 2,000 Puerto Ricans applied for funeral assistance after the storm—FEMA approved just 75 of the applications. Residents say FEMA has also refused to help them after they lost nearly everything in the storm.

Lucila Cabrera Rodríguez: “When it rains, all my house gets wet. It all broke open up there [on the roof] because there was a house above me made from cheap materials, and so all the roof opened up here downstairs. People from FEMA came, and this lady said, 'How are you still living here?,' because the water was up to here through the house. And the walls, the water was there. A little while later I got a letter [from FEMA] saying I didn’t lose anything [in the hurricane] when I lost my fridge, the washing machine, I lost almost everything, even my clothes, because everything got wet, the beds, my furniture, everything. I lost everything, and I got nothing.”