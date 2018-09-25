On Monday night, Brett Kavanaugh and his wife sat down for an interview with Fox News. It was his first public comment since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused the judge of attempting to rape her when she was 15 years old. Kavanaugh denied the allegation.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh: “No. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, not in high school, not ever. I’ve always treated women with dignity and respect.”

He would not answer the question whether the FBI should investigate. Both Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, has accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself and thrusting his penis in her face during a college party in a dorm room when they were both students at Yale University. In addition, attorney Michael Avenatti says a third woman will come forward before Thursday with new evidence against Kavanaugh.