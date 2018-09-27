And in Mexico City, friends and relatives of 43 students who vanished from the Ayotzinapa teachers’ school in 2014 met with Mexico’s President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador Wednesday, on the fourth anniversary of the students’ disappearance. The students were attacked by local police in 2014 and are presumed dead; international experts say the Mexican military and federal police also played a role in their disappearance. This is Epifanio Álvarez, father of missing student Jorge Álvarez.

Epifanio Álvarez: “We have been filled with rage because we have not had a government that has cared about the case of the 43 disappeared students, the young boys who we are waiting for very anxiously. We are anxious to hug and kiss them and say, 'I love you, son.' This is what we are waiting for.”

López Obrador, who’s set to be inaugurated as Mexico’s president on December 1, on Wednesday reaffirmed his promise to create a truth commission to investigate the Ayotzinapa disappearances.