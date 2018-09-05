Report Finds Judge Kavanaugh Ruled Against Public Interest in Almost All of His District Court Cases

Even as records about Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s time in the White House remain concealed, much can be learned from his judicial record. We speak with Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, about their analysis of Judge Kavanaugh’s opinions in split-decision cases, which found that during his 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Kavanaugh decided or wrote an opinion against the public interest 87 percent of the time in split-decision cases dealing with consumer, environmental and worker rights.