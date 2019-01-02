In Brazil, far-right former Army Captain Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil’s 42nd president on New Year’s Day, declaring “liberation from socialism” and promising to restore law and order to Brazilian society.

President Jair Bolsonaro: “It’s also urgent that we put an end to this ideology of defending the criminals and criminalizing the police. This has brought about an increase in violence in Brazil and in the power of organized crime, taking the lives of those who are innocent, destroying families and bringing insecurity everywhere. … We are going to restore order in this country. We are aware of this awesome responsibility and the challenges that we will face. We know where we want to go and the potential that Brazil has.”

Many fear Brazil’s young democracy is now at risk. For years Bolsonaro has praised Brazil’s former military dictatorship, while speaking in favor of torture and threatening to destroy, imprison or banish his political opponents.