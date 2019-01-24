Venezuela’s government is accusing the United States of staging a coup d’état, after President Trump announced that the U.S. would recognize opposition leader and president of the National Assembly Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s new president. Trump made the announcement shortly after Guaidó declared himself Venezuela’s ruler during a large opposition protest. Venezuela’s sitting President Nicolás Maduro, who was recently sworn in to a second 6-year term, responded to Trump’s decision by breaking off relations with the United States.

President Nicolás Maduro: “I have decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist government of the United States. Out of Venezuela they go. Enough interventionism. There is dignity here. Here, there are people to defend this land.”

Maduro has ordered U.S. diplomatic personnel to leave Venezuela within 72 hours. The Trump administration says it won’t comply with the order. The European Union and 11 Latin American countries have joined the U.S. in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president. Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba, Mexico and Bolivia are among other nations expressing support for Maduro. On Wednesday, President Trump implied the U.S. was ready to use military force to support Guaidó and to oppose Maduro.

Reporter: “You made an announcement about Venezuela today. Some administration officials told reporters on a conference call that all options are on the table. Are you considering a military option for Venezuela?”

President Donald Trump: “We’re not considering anything, but all options are on the table.”

Reporter: “Does that mean you’re considering, though, a military”—

President Donald Trump: “We’re just—all options, always. All options are on the table.”

All of this comes as Venezuela is facing a staggering economic crisis, caused in part by falling oil prices and broad U.S. sanctions. We’ll have more on the crisis unfolding in Venezuela after headlines.