In New York City, a woman comedian was booed and two attendees were kicked out of an event for young performers in Manhattan’s Lower East Side Wednesday night after they protested the presence of accused sexual predator and former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was spotted in the audience. One of the evening’s performers, comedian Kelly Bachman, who is a rape survivor, called out Weinstein during her act on stage.

Kelly Bachman: “I’m a comic. And it’s our job to name the elephant in the room. Do we know what that is? Yeah, it’s a Freddy Krueger in the room, if you will. I didn’t know we had to bring our own Mace and rape whistles to actor’s hours.”

Men in audience: “Boo! Shut up!”

Kelly Bachman: “Oh, shut up? Yeah.”

Man in audience: “Boo!”

Kelly Bachman: “This kills at group therapy for rape survivors.”

Another attendee, actor Zoe Stuckless, was kicked out of the event after confronting Weinstein.

Zoe Stuckless: “Nobody’s going to say anything? Nobody’s really going to say anything? I’ll get out of here, that’s fine. I am happy to leave. But nobody’s going to say anything? I’m gonna stand four feet from a f——— rapist and nobody’s gonna say anything? I’ll go.”

Amber Rollo, who is also a comedian, confronted Weinstein and was kicked out as well, after a member of Weinstein’s entourage called her the c-word. Rollo is also a rape survivor. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape, sexual assault and “predatory sexual assault.” He faces trial in a Manhattan court in January.