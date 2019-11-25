And in New York City, at least 58 people were arrested Friday night protesting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plan to add 500 police officers to patrol the subway stations to crack down on fare evasion. The march comes after a series of arrests in subway stations, including of a woman selling churros. This is Chelsea, one of the protesters.

Bq. Chelsea: “Our priorities are out of whack. We literally invest more into criminalizing poverty rather than fixing poverty as an issue for people. That makes no sense. You know with $250 million dollars we could have literally put that into a fund to help people get metro cards so they can be paying the fare back into–See that’s convoluted. This whole city is convoluted. The mayor–convoluted. All the police–convoluted. Everything that they stand for is convoluted.”

The city’s plan to hire 500 police officers will cost $250 million over the next four years — that’s more than the MTA expects to save from reduced fare evasion over that same time period. Activists denounced police brutality during the march, saying police tackled people and smashed them into cars.