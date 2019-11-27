On Capitol Hill, the House Judiciary Committee will begin impeachment hearings next week into whether President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The New York Times reports President Trump knew about the whistleblower complaint about his July 25th phone call with the Ukrainian President, and that Congress had been informed, when Trump decided to unfreeze the withheld $391 million in military aid.

An Office of Management and Budget official testified to the House Intelligence Committee that two of his colleagues quit after expressing concerns and frustration about Trump’s decision to withhold the aid.

And an anonymous senior Trump administration official who has blasted the administration said they would reveal themselves before the 2020 election. The official is the author of the book “A Warning” and a viral New York Times Op-Ed entitled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”