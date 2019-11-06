Tuesday was Election Day, and results are still pouring in from across the country.
In Virginia, Democrats have taken control of both legislative houses for the first time in 25 years.
In the Kentucky governor’s race, Democratic challenger state Attorney General Andy Beshear ousted Trump-backed Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, a deeply unpopular governor who sparked a statewide teachers’ strike after he threatened to cut pensions. Beshear campaigned on promises to expand Medicaid and boost teacher salaries and pensions. Bevin lost despite President Trump holding a rally in Lexington, Kentucky, Monday night in which he claimed a loss for Bevin was a loss for himself.
President Donald Trump: “And if you lose, they’re going to say, 'Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. This was the greatest.' You can’t let that happen to me!”
Bevin has not yet conceded, saying the race is still too close to call.
In Mississippi’s governor’s race, Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves defeated Democratic state Attorney General Jim Hood.
In Virginia, Democrat Juli Briskman, the woman who made headlines in 2017 for flipping off Trump’s motorcade from her bicycle, was elected to a local county board of supervisors. She will represent the Algonkian District on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
Virginia Democrat Shelly Simonds handily defeated Republican incumbent David Yancey in a rematch for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates. In 2017, the same two candidates tied. Yancey was then handed the seat by a lot drawing — his name was picked at random from a bowl.
Several local candidates made history Tuesday. In Scranton, Pennsylvania, Paige Cognetti was elected as the first woman mayor. She’ll also be the first mayor-elect to give birth. Her child is due in December.
Tuesday’s election also decided several important state ballot initiatives. Voters in New York City approved ranked-choice voting, a measure supporters say will help underrepresented voters and candidates of color. In Jersey City, voters approved strict regulations on short-term rentals, in a major blow to Airbnb. In Arizona, a measure to make Tucson a sanctuary city was overwhelmingly defeated. This leaves Humboldt County, California, where it was voters who approved a sanctuary city ballot measure in 2018. Tucson voters also elected Democrat Regina Romero as the city’s first woman and first Latina mayor. We’ll have more on the elections later in the broadcast.
In more election news, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon criticized Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren during an interview with CNBC.
Jamie Dimon: “She uses some pretty harsh words, you know, some would say, vilifies successful people, so that — I don’t like vilifying anybody.”
Senator Warren fired back Tuesday, tweeting, “It’s really simple: Jamie Dimon and his buddies are successful in part because of the opportunities, workforce, and public services that we all paid for. …The fact that they’ve reacted so strongly—so angrily!—to being asked to chip in more tells you all you need to know. The system is working great for the wealthy and well-connected, and Jamie Dimon doesn’t want that to change. I’m going to fight to make sure it works for everyone.”
On Capitol Hill, United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland now says there was a quid pro quo that preconditioned the release of military aid to Ukraine on a Ukrainian investigation into President Trump’s political rival Joe Biden and his son. Gordon Sondland is a wealthy hotel magnate and real estate developer in Oregon who received the ambassadorship after donating a million dollars to Trump’s inauguration. Last month he told impeachment investigators that he “never” thought there was a precondition on the aid. But in a sworn statement released Tuesday, Sondland reversed himself, writing, “I said that resumption of the U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anticorruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”
A group of scientists has issued a dire warning: “The climate crisis has arrived and is accelerating faster than most scientists expected. It is more severe than anticipated, threatening natural ecosystems and the fate of humanity.” That’s according to a new statement signed by over 11,000 scientists from over 150 countries, published in the journal BioScience. The scientists warn of “untold suffering” unless the global society undergoes a “major transformation” in order to address the crisis.
In Brazil, there are reports of yet another attack against indigenous land defenders amid a string of assassinations against Brazilian indigenous leaders trying to protect the environment from illegal logging. Activists say gunmen hired by local ranchers opened fire with rubber-coated steel bullets against indigenous residents in the southwestern state of Mato Grosso do Sul who are trying to reclaim their ancestral land.
Indigenous Brazilians also rallied Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro to protest the biggest oil auction in Brazil’s history, which will be held today. This is Andreia Takua Fernandes.
Andreia Takua Fernandes: “For the people of Brazil to be free of these environmental disasters that are happening now. People know that this oil spill is a manmade incident. People are here to defend the environment, to fight against what is happening.”
In the Pacific Northwest, five activists were arrested for blockading part of the Port of Vancouver, Washington, Tuesday to prevent a shipment of pipeline intended to be used in an expansion of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline. Five climbers locked themselves to the dock where the shipment was to be offloaded. This is the latest action demanding that the Port of Vancouver and government officials halt the oil pipeline’s expansion, which would triple the system’s capacity.
In Mexico, at least nine members of a prominent Mormon family, including six children, were murdered in an ambush in the northern state of Sonora Monday. Members of the LeBarón family, who had dual Mexican and American citizenship, were attacked by gunmen as they were driving on the highway near the small town of La Mora — less than 100 miles south of Arizona. Among the six children murdered were 7-month-old twins. Eight other children were wounded, including a 9-month-old who was shot in the chest. A 13-year-old survivor reportedly hid his siblings in the bushes and then walked for 14 miles to find help. Mexican authorities said they have arrested a suspect in the massacre. The LeBarón family has been outspoken about organized crime in the region and been the victim of attacks in the past, including kidnapping and murder.
There are an average of 100 murders every day in Mexico. More than 70% of firearms recovered at crime scenes across Mexico originate in the United States — the majority purchased legally in states like Texas and Arizona and then trafficked across the border.
In Hong Kong, pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho was stabbed in the chest Wednesday by an unknown assailant while Ho was canvassing for votes. The politician is known for opposing recent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and has been accused of supporting mob attacks against protesters. Several other political figures have been assaulted in recent weeks, including three pro-democracy candidates for upcoming district council elections in Hong Kong.
The Israeli Supreme Court has ruled the government has the right to expel the head of Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine office. Omar Shakir is a U.S. citizen. Israel has accused him of supporting the nonviolent Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which aims to pressure Israel over its treatment of Palestinians. A 2017 Israeli law bans foreigners from Israel if they publicly support the BDS movement.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with civil rights leaders at his home Monday night amid the ongoing controversy about Facebook’s policy of allowing politicians to lie in political advertisements, as well as its role in facilitating election interference and housing discrimination. In an open letter ahead of the meeting, Kristen Clarke, president of the national Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, wrote to Zuckerberg: “You are using First Amendment values as a smokescreen to mask harmful policy decisions that Facebook is making to advance its corporate self-interest.” Clarke also cc’d Attorney General of the United States William Barr.
