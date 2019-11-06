Tuesday was Election Day, and results are still pouring in from across the country.

In Virginia, Democrats have taken control of both legislative houses for the first time in 25 years.

In the Kentucky governor’s race, Democratic challenger state Attorney General Andy Beshear ousted Trump-backed Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, a deeply unpopular governor who sparked a statewide teachers’ strike after he threatened to cut pensions. Beshear campaigned on promises to expand Medicaid and boost teacher salaries and pensions. Bevin lost despite President Trump holding a rally in Lexington, Kentucky, Monday night in which he claimed a loss for Bevin was a loss for himself.

President Donald Trump: “And if you lose, they’re going to say, 'Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. This was the greatest.' You can’t let that happen to me!”

Bevin has not yet conceded, saying the race is still too close to call.