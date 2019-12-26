Republicans and Democrats are continuing to battle over the terms of President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. The House has impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has withheld sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate over concerns of an unfair trial. Democrats are demanding the Senate hear witnesses in the trial, which centers on how President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, ahead of the 2020 presidential election. On Tuesday, speaking to an Alaska station, Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was disturbed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s promise to coordinate the impeachment trial with the White House.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski: “And in fairness, when I heard that, I was disturbed. … To me, it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense. And so, I heard what Leader McConnell had said. I happen to think that that has further confused the process.”

Senator Mitch McConnell has also said he is not an impartial juror, leading Democratic lawmakers to accuse the Senate majority leader of trying to orchestrate a sham trial.