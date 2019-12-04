The House Intelligence Committee has released its report on the impeachment inquiry, concluding President Trump tried to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election. The scathing report says, “the president placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States.” The report went on to say, “the Founding Fathers prescribed a remedy for a chief executive who places his personal interests above those of the country: impeachment.” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff spoke on Tuesday.

Adam Schiff: “If the Congress allows a president to so fully and blanketly obstruct the work of Congress, even involving an impeachment investigation into the president’s own misconduct, then we are begging for more of the same. We are signaling to any future present that it can engage in whatever corruption, malfeasance or negligence and they are beyond accountability.”

The report centers on how President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political rivals, the Bidens. The report also chronicles how top administration officials knew about Trump’s efforts or helped him carry them out. These top official include: Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former energy secretary Rick Perry; and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Today, the House Judiciary Committee will hold its first televised hearing featuring testimony from four law experts on the constitutional nature of impeachment. Democracy Now! will be broadcasting today’s impeachment hearing live, beginning at 10 a.m. eastern time, at our website DemocracyNow.org.