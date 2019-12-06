Modal close

Why Are Some of Spain’s Biggest Polluters Sponsoring U.N. Climate Summit?

StoryDecember 06, 2019
A group of climate activists walked out of a panel at the U.N. climate summit in Madrid on Thursday to protest the presence of Shell, BP and Chevron. Representatives from the oil companies were taking part in an event organized by the International Emissions Trading Association. This comes as the Spanish government is facing criticism for reaching out to Endesa, Spain’s biggest corporate greenhouse gas polluter, to sponsor the U.N. climate talks. We speak with Pascoe Sabido, a researcher and campaigner for the Corporate Europe Observatory, who has been organizing toxic tours of Madrid to expose the corporations and financiers driving the climate crisis.

Guests
  • Pascoe Sabido
    researcher and campaigner for the Corporate Europe Observatory.

