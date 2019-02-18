President Trump is facing mounting legal and political challenges after he declared a national emergency Friday in an attempt to circumvent Congress and build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. This is Trump speaking in the Rose Garden Friday.

President Donald Trump: “The primary fight was on the wall. Everything else, we have so much, as I said, I don’t know what to do with it; we have so much money. But on the wall, they skimped. So I did—I was successful, in that sense, but I want to do it faster. I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this. But I’d rather do it much faster.”

In addition to the nearly $1.4 billion of border barrier funding contained in the newly passed spending bill, Trump plans to divert federal funds from the military and Treasury Department budgets, ballooning the overall cost for the border wall to $8 billion, far more than the $5.7 billion Trump previously argued for.

Trump also said he expects to be sued over the move, but believes he will ultimately prevail at the Supreme Court, citing his Muslim travel ban as a precedent for such a legal path. California, along with other states including Minnesota, Oregon, New Mexico and Hawaii, is planning legal action challenging Trump’s emergency declaration.

House Democrats say they will pass a resolution disapproving the declaration, while the White House over the weekend indicated that Trump will veto any congressional efforts to block his plan.

Legal groups, including the ACLU and Public Citizen, are also planning to challenge the emergency declaration in the courts. Hundreds of protests have been planned around the country today.