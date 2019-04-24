Modal close

Saudi Arabia Carries Out Mass Execution of Prisoners, Including Public Crucifixion

HeadlineApr 24, 2019

Human rights groups are condemning Saudi Arabia’s mass execution of 37 prisoners accused of terrorism and espionage. Amnesty International says 11 of the men put to death were convicted of spying for Iran after what it called a “grossly unfair trial.” Amnesty says least 14 others were convicted for participating in anti-government protests between 2011 and 2012. Amnesty says the 14 men were tortured in order to have “confessions” extracted from them. One prisoner’s body and severed head were put on display in a public crucifixion. In response, Maya Foa, director of the British legal charity Reprieve, said, “That the Saudi regime believes it has impunity to carry out such patently illegal executions, without notice, should shock its international partners into action.”

