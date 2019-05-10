Alabama’s state senate delayed a vote Thursday on a law that would ban virtually all abortions, after a rancorous floor debate that saw lawmakers repeatedly shout in protest. The bill would make providing an abortion a Class A felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Alabama senate minority leader Bobby Singleton objected after Republican leaders sought to remove amendments from the abortion ban that would have allowed exemptions in cases of rape or incest.

State Sen. Bobby Singleton: “He didn’t even make a motion, Mr. President!”

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth: “Hold on sir…”

State Sen. Bobby Singleton: “He did not make a motion!”

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth: “He made a motion to table.”

State Sen. Bobby Singleton: “He did not make a motion! There was no motion from the other side.”

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth: “He made a motion to table.”

Singleton and other Democrats also protested when Republican leaders attempted to pass amendments on a voice vote. They demanded a roll call so that lawmakers’ votes would be put on the record. This is Andrea Miller, President of the National Institute of Reproductive Health.